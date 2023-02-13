Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Booz Allen Hamilton comprises about 3.4% of RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned about 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $6,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 854.8% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 73.9% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the third quarter worth about $44,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAH. Raymond James lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Booz Allen Hamilton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, hitting $96.93. The stock had a trading volume of 114,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,329,836. The stock has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.61. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $69.68 and a twelve month high of $112.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.39%.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

