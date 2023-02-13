Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY) Upgraded by Danske to “Hold”

Danske upgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOZTY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research upgraded Boozt AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Boozt AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Boozt AB (publ) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:BOZTY opened at $12.98 on Monday. Boozt AB has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $19.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.37.

Boozt AB (publ) Company Profile

Boozt AB engages in the operation of online fashion retail stores for men, women, and children. It operates through the following business segments: Boozt.com, Booztlet.com, and Others. The Boozt.com segment consists of the operational activities related to the multi-brand webstore Boozt.com. The Booztlet.com segment offers inventory clearance and retails items that do not sell within an allotted timeframe at Boozt.com.

