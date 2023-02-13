BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND) Short Interest Up 66.2% in January

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas (NYSE:LND – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a growth of 66.2% from the January 15th total of 65,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas Stock Performance

LND traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,161. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.49. BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $9.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LND. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 99,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 7,487 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Grace & White Inc. NY raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 531,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 114,463 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas by 156.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 48,100 shares during the period.

About BrasilAgro – Companhia Brasileira de Propriedades Agrícolas

BrasilAgro Cia Brasileira de Propriedades Agricolas focuses on the acquisition, development and exploration of agricultural properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Grains, Sugarcane, Cattle Raising, Cotton and Other. The Real Estate segment presents the P&L from operations carried out in the Company’s subsidiaries.

