Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. Has $61.08 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,950 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 3.8% of Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $61,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Schubert & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 94 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 163.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 137 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total transaction of $2,406,856.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 6,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.05, for a total value of $2,406,856.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,701,385.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 17,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.43, for a total value of $6,418,884.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,827.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 647,302 shares of company stock valued at $239,795,693. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.5 %

MA stock traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $368.50. 206,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,146. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $361.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $338.89. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $276.87 and a 52 week high of $390.00. The company has a market cap of $354.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.65% and a return on equity of 158.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on MA. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Mastercard from $405.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $395.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.41.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

