Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 77,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 8.1% in the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 121,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,657,000 after purchasing an additional 9,176 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.0% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the third quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 447,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,796,000 after purchasing an additional 77,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 811,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,518,990. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $65.82 and a one year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $153.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.75 and its 200-day moving average is $73.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.11%. The business had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.29%.

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total transaction of $17,916,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,625,163.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.87.

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

