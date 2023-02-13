British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the January 15th total of 49,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.6 %

OTCMKTS BTAFF traded up $0.58 during trading on Monday, hitting $37.35. The stock had a trading volume of 5,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,632. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.18. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of $35.39 and a 12 month high of $47.81.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

