British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7006 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.
British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.
British American Tobacco Price Performance
British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. 3,659,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,691. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.
About British American Tobacco
British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).
