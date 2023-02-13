British American Tobacco p.l.c. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (NYSE:BTI)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of 0.7006 per share on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

British American Tobacco has a payout ratio of 57.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect British American Tobacco to earn $5.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.9%.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco stock traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.88. 3,659,227 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,444,691. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of $35.47 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On British American Tobacco

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in British American Tobacco by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the fourth quarter worth about $1,466,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth about $531,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 170.8% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in British American Tobacco by 27.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 3,471 shares in the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.