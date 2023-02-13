Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03.
Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. 3,976,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,440. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.
BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.
Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
