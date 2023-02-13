Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.95-2.03 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.03.

Brixmor Property Group Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded up $0.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $23.23. 3,976,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,780,440. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $17.62 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Brixmor Property Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Brixmor Property Group

In other Brixmor Property Group news, Director Michael B. Berman sold 15,000 shares of Brixmor Property Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $344,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,552.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $407,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 44.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth $371,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 406,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 21,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,190,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,369,000 after acquiring an additional 369,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.59% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns and operates a wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

