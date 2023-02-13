Brokerages Set Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Target Price at $253.94

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $253.31.

Several equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Amgen from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $285.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $312.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $242.50 on Monday. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $214.39 and a fifty-two week high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $263.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.04. The firm has a market cap of $129.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.63.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 359.47%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 17.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $2.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.08%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMGN. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 14,451 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $397,000. First Western Trust Bank increased its holdings in Amgen by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 1,772 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amgen by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 117,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. 75.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

