Brokerages Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Price Target at $117.96

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $117.96.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $131.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 259.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 57.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:XOM opened at $119.17 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $74.03 and a twelve month high of $119.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $110.18 and a 200-day moving average of $103.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $490.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

