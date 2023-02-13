Brokerages Set Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Target Price at $245.35

Shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $246.32.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays started coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $233.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $208.30. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $166.49 and a 12 month high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.21, for a total transaction of $4,639,691.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 84,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,348.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,740 shares of company stock worth $7,107,859 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

See Also

