Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Position Trimmed by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 56,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 38,827 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 58,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,357,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 43,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 25,213 shares during the last quarter.

BAM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Asset Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.06.

NYSE:BAM opened at $34.68 on Monday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $26.76 and a one year high of $36.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In other Brookfield Asset Management news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

