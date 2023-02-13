Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Skba Capital Management LLC

Skba Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 904 shares during the quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 166.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,051,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,883,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402,115 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 23.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,743,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,608,000 after buying an additional 4,315,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 5.6% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,883,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,039,978,000 after buying an additional 2,452,878 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,050,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,491,950,000 after buying an additional 1,220,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 20.1% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,472,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $287,888,000 after buying an additional 1,083,165 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $34.68 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.81. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.76 and a 52 week high of $36.50.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $958.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.81 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 2,135,176 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total value of $51,436,389.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,281,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,956,442.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. provides alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the ownership, operation, and development of hydroelectric, wind, solar, and energy transition power generating assets. The company's infrastructure business engages in the ownership, operation, and development of utilities, transport, midstream, data and sustainable resource assets.

