Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 231,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Burtech Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,238,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Burtech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burtech Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $5,673,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.37% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Price Performance

BRKH traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 661,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,471. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. Burtech Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $10.70.

About Burtech Acquisition

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

