BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY) Short Interest Update

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,200 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the January 15th total of 43,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 375,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BYD Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS BYDDY traded down $2.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 250,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,964. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.10. BYD has a fifty-two week low of $42.60 and a fifty-two week high of $84.88.

Get BYD alerts:

About BYD

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

BYD Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of rechargeable batteries and photovoltaic business. It operates through the following segments: Rechargeable Batteries and Photovoltaic Products, Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products, and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

Receive News & Ratings for BYD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.