C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.87. 1,008,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,473. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.32). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 54.06% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 291.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.