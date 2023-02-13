C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.61

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a payout ratio of 46.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $5.36 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ CHRW traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.87. 1,008,910 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,473. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.64. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12 month low of $86.60 and a 12 month high of $121.23.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CHRW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Cowen downgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.81.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total transaction of $515,623.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 467 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Engine Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 291.2% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 755 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.
About C.H. Robinson Worldwide
C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.
