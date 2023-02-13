California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB) Short Interest Up 30.8% in January

California BanCorp (NASDAQ:CALB – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 30.8% from the January 15th total of 2,600 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On California BanCorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALB. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of California BanCorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 326,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of California BanCorp by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 168,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in shares of California BanCorp by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 166,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in California BanCorp during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Get California BanCorp alerts:

California BanCorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CALB traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.36. The company had a trading volume of 5,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,033. California BanCorp has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $26.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average is $22.46. The stock has a market cap of $211.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

California BanCorp Company Profile

Several research firms recently issued reports on CALB. TheStreet raised California BanCorp from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of California BanCorp to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of California BanCorp in a report on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

(Get Rating)

California BanCorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposits, lending, cash management, international banking as well as real estate mortgage, real estate construction, commercial, and installment loans. The company was founded on March 31, 2017 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for California BanCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California BanCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.