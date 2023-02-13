Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,100 shares, an increase of 23.4% from the January 15th total of 71,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on Cambridge Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Cambridge Bancorp alerts:

Insider Activity at Cambridge Bancorp

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, EVP Martin B. Millane sold 1,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $104,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cambridge Bancorp

Cambridge Bancorp Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 56.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,995,000 after purchasing an additional 7,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 49.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Cambridge Bancorp stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $84.97. 61,222 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,359. The stock has a market cap of $662.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.77. Cambridge Bancorp has a 12 month low of $76.50 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.11). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 26.06%. The company had revenue of $50.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.45 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Cambridge Bancorp Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. This is an increase from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.51%.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cambridge Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambridge Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.