Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of CANF opened at $3.44 on Thursday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $3.30 and a twelve month high of $12.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.56 million, a PE ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.32.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.10. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 103.11% and a negative net margin of 1,379.68%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of cancer, liver and inflammatory diseases and erectile dysfunction. Its product pipeline include Piclidenoson, Namodenoson, and CF602. The company was founded by Pnina Fishman and Ilan Cohn on September 11, 1994 and is headquartered in Petach-Tikva, Israel.

