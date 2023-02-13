Canaccord Genuity Group Increases First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR.UN – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

FCR.UN has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$20.00 to C$19.50 and set an action list buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of First Capital Realty from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th.

First Capital Realty Stock Up 0.2 %

FCR.UN opened at C$18.11 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.90 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. First Capital Realty has a 12 month low of C$14.08 and a 12 month high of C$19.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.35.

First Capital Realty Company Profile

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

