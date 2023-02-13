Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Redmond Asset Management LLC

Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 1.5% of Redmond Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Redmond Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $4,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after purchasing an additional 5,295,358 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 26.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,729,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,020,078 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,182 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,105,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $79.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29. The company has a market capitalization of $73.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.1424 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CP shares. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

