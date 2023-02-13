CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CannaPharmaRX, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, an increase of 58.0% from the January 15th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,894,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

CannaPharmaRX Stock Performance

Shares of CPMD remained flat at $0.01 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,423,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,240,809. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.01. CannaPharmaRX has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.03.

CannaPharmaRX (OTCMKTS:CPMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About CannaPharmaRX

CannaPharmaRx, Inc engages in the research and manufacture of cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals. It focuses on the treatment of disease states such as neurological disorders, oncology, infectious disease, pain management, inflammatory disease, gastrointestinal disorders, and ophthalmology. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

