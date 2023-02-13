Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Update

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, an increase of 28.0% from the January 15th total of 929,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Canon

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canon in the second quarter valued at about $4,289,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Canon by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Canon by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Canon by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Canon by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,321 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Canon Price Performance

Shares of CAJ stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $21.88. 664,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,018. Canon has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $25.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.74. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Canon Company Profile

CAJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie lowered shares of Canon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Canon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Canon from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

