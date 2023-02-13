Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the January 15th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Citigroup raised Capcom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

CCOEY traded up $0.29 on Friday, hitting $16.28. 3,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.45. Capcom has a 12 month low of $11.12 and a 12 month high of $16.67.

CAPCOM Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, development, manufacture, sale and distribution of home video, online, mobile and arcade games. It operates through the following segments: Digital Content, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipment, and Others. The Digital Content segment develops and sells home video, online and mobile games.

