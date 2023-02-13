Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $70.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CPRI. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Capri from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $64.13.

CPRI opened at $49.85 on Thursday. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $71.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.08.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.37). Capri had a return on equity of 36.64% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Capri during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Capri by 624.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Capri by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Capri by 123.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

