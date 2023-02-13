Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 796 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $710,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total value of $710,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,399,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

TSLA opened at $196.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.64 and its 200-day moving average is $214.19. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $384.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

