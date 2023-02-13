Cardano Price Hits $0.36 on Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. In the last week, Cardano has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00001665 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion and approximately $273.03 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,520.17 or 0.06959352 BTC.
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00080582 BTC.
- Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00029052 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.39 or 0.00061295 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0846 or 0.00000387 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0759 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00010169 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001133 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00025508 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001615 BTC.
Cardano Coin Profile
ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,467,426,506 coins and its circulating supply is 34,628,224,888 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Cardano Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
