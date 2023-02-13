Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 141 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CVS. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co raised its position in CVS Health by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 6,459 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.25 on Monday, hitting $89.91. 1,838,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,270,203. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $84.60 and a 12 month high of $109.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a $0.605 dividend. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 77.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on CVS Health from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $106.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 137,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.36, for a total value of $13,521,155.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 608,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,815,568.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

