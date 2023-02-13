Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Acquires 225 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,226 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.3% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 4.1% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 26,386 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.3% in the third quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 42,424 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Relative Value Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 0.7% in the third quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 26,589 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,135,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 10.6% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 209.0% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,311 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 11,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.41.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

McDonald’s Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total value of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $4.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $266.45. 673,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,755,174. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $268.08 and its 200-day moving average is $262.16. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $195.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.91, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.