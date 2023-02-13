Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Has $6.43 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,870 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF comprises about 5.1% of Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $6,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Price Performance
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 878,888. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $62.05 and a 1-year high of $78.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.57.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend
