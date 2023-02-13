Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC lowered its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,945 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,537.1% during the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 156.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on General Motors from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on General Motors from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on General Motors from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

General Motors Stock Up 0.6 %

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,650,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,366,774. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.98 and a 200 day moving average of $37.49. The company has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The business had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

