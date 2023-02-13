Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,739 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $357,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Walmart by 16.6% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,805 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of Walmart by 13.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 47,470 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,157,000 after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in shares of Walmart by 3.9% in the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 29,293 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE WMT traded up $2.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $145.86. 1,559,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,173,495. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.36 billion, a PE ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $143.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $152.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 19.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 15th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,288,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.49, for a total transaction of $191,310,506.77. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 280,771,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,691,798,939.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,124,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $314,551,027.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 278,647,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,253,708,336.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,831,902 shares of company stock valued at $1,312,854,767. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Walmart from $162.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.09.

Walmart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.