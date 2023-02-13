Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC Sells 150 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Moderna by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,392,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,601,000 after purchasing an additional 973,933 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Moderna by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,645,000 after purchasing an additional 459,992 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Moderna by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $188,573.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,627,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,844,900.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $6,640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $898,383,036. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 489,899 shares of company stock worth $89,819,886 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRNA stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $170.60. 858,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,565,433. The company has a 50-day moving average of $185.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.22. The company has a market capitalization of $65.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.03 and a twelve month high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $209.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.23.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

