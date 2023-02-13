Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $17.83

Shares of Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.83 and last traded at $17.80, with a volume of 306739 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cars.com from $18.00 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Cars.com Trading Up 4.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,701.70 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its 200 day moving average is $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cars.com

About Cars.com

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Cars.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Cars.com by 117.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Cars.com by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Cars.com by 597.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

