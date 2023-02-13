Cashaa Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $4.93 Million (CAS)

Cashaa (CAS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 13th. One Cashaa token can currently be purchased for about $0.0068 or 0.00000031 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cashaa has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. Cashaa has a market cap of $4.93 million and approximately $198,483.39 worth of Cashaa was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cashaa Token Profile

Cashaa launched on October 1st, 2017. Cashaa’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 725,890,858 tokens. The Reddit community for Cashaa is https://reddit.com/r/cashaa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cashaa’s official Twitter account is @yourcashaa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cashaa is community.cashaa.com. Cashaa’s official website is www.cashaa.com.

Buying and Selling Cashaa

According to CryptoCompare, “Cashaa is an Ethereum-based banking platform powered by the technology of Auxledger. It offers an exchange and money transfer services between fiat and cryptocurrencies. financial technology combined with fiat will enable real-time, peer-to-peer value exchange and payment services across all the Blockchain. The integrated Cashaa's wallet system enables its community to save, spend, borrow and get insured, with a simplified user experience in a legally compliant way. CAS, an EIP-20 token, is used as the main currency of Cashaa's ecosystem and allows its holders to acquire premium services, trade cryptocurrencies anywhere in the world, provide the credit score for lenders, participate in governing mechanism of CAS usage, and publicly trade tokens.”

