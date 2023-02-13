Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Stake Lowered by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC cut its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Catalent by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 125.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 7,231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Catalent by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,904,000 after acquiring an additional 17,813 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Catalent alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CTLT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Catalent from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their target price on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Catalent Price Performance

Insider Activity at Catalent

Shares of CTLT opened at $70.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.89. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.26.

In related news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Manja Boerman sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $40,326.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,070.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Catalent

(Get Rating)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.