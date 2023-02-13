CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) PT Raised to $230.00 at Citigroup

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CDW. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CDW from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CDW from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CDW from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CDW currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $221.86.

CDW Stock Up 1.1 %

CDW stock opened at $205.64 on Thursday. CDW has a fifty-two week low of $147.91 and a fifty-two week high of $205.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $189.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14.

CDW Dividend Announcement

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a return on equity of 103.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CDW will post 10 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

CDW announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of CDW

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,072,467 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,508,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,738 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,128,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $800,463,000 after purchasing an additional 26,442 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in CDW by 89.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,868,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $767,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303,669 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in CDW by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,675,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $261,583,000 after purchasing an additional 188,689 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CDW by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,427,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $224,962,000 after buying an additional 75,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Further Reading

