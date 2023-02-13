CEEK VR Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 12th. CEEK VR has a market capitalization of $92.05 million and approximately $5.54 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000525 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 10.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00031681 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00045136 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00019910 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004586 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000177 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.55 or 0.00218639 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002947 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.11576777 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $4,547,653.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.