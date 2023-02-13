Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.

In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan bought 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $17,513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CELC traded down $0.61 on Monday, reaching $11.14. The stock had a trading volume of 25,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,810. Celcuity has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.12 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.74.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

