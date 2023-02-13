Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) Short Interest Up 25.9% in January

Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,200 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the January 15th total of 202,700 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.1 days.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Brian F. Sullivan bought 260,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $1,499,996.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,016,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,345,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 32.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEA Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Celcuity during the fourth quarter worth about $17,513,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 12,563.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 633,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 628,189 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Celcuity by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 509,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 170,617 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Celcuity by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celcuity during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.05% of the company’s stock.
Celcuity Trading Down 5.2 %
Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.26). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Celcuity will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Celcuity
Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.
Featured Articles
