Celo (CELO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $39.36 Million

Celo (CELO) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 13th. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003345 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Celo has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $352.57 million and approximately $39.36 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Celo launched on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official message board is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official website is celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

