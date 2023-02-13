Celtic (LON:CCP) PT Raised to GBX 173 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Celtic (LON:CCP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 170 ($2.04) to GBX 173 ($2.08) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 55.16% from the stock’s current price.

Celtic Price Performance

Shares of CCP remained flat at GBX 111.50 ($1.34) during mid-day trading on Monday. 6,970 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,718. The company has a market cap of £105.40 million and a PE ratio of 2,230.00. Celtic has a 12 month low of GBX 95 ($1.14) and a 12 month high of GBX 145 ($1.74). The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 111.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 109.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

About Celtic

(Get Rating)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

