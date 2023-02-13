Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.60-$2.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th.

Shares of CENT opened at $42.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $40.17. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $707.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.45 million. Equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total transaction of $131,682.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,418,774.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 41.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 43.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 6.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 10.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Garden & Pet Co engages in the production and distribution of branded and private label products for the lawn, and garden and pet supplies markets. It operates through the following segments: Pets and Garden. The Pet segment includes dog and cat supplies such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, pet containment, supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles and pet birds including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, food and supplements, products for equine and livestock, animal and household health and insect control products, live fish and small animals as well as outdoor cushions.

