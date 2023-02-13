CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a drop of 30.0% from the January 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFIVW. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. increased its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 660,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Down 4.6 %

CFIVW stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.08. 14,956 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.06. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.50.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.