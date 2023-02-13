CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.66

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.66 and last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 88193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.
CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.
