CGI (NYSE:GIB) Hits New 52-Week High at $93.66

CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $93.66 and last traded at $93.66, with a volume of 88193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.74.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GIB shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$125.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.07.

Institutional Trading of CGI

About CGI

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GIB. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CGI during the first quarter valued at $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CGI by 46.9% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.