Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $315.03 Million (XCN)

Chain (XCN) traded up 9.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 13th. One Chain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0147 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Chain has a market capitalization of $315.03 million and approximately $59.88 million worth of Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Chain has traded up 33.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Chain alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002360 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.32 or 0.00421733 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,049.23 or 0.27936373 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About Chain

Chain’s genesis date was October 31st, 2021. Chain’s total supply is 53,470,523,779 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,472,783,889 tokens. Chain’s official message board is medium.com/onyxprotocol. Chain’s official website is onyx.org. Chain’s official Twitter account is @onyxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Chain Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Chain Protocol allows any network participant to define and issue assets by writing custom “issuance programs.” Once issued, units of an asset are controlled by “control programs.” These programs are expressed in a flexible and Turing-complete programming language that can be used to build sophisticated smart contracts.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.