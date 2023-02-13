Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 34.35% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The business had revenue of $638.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.
CHKP stock opened at $127.16 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.45 and a 200-day moving average of $123.76. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $107.54 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 7.9% during the first quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 75.3% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 64.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is engaged in the development and marketing of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include Quantum, CloudGuard, Harmony, and Infinity-Vision. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
