Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Ashfield Capital Partners LLC

Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 958 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 1.3% of Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $15,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 127.3% in the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 65.9% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the second quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total transaction of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 190,838 shares of company stock worth $34,043,238. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX traded down $1.32 on Monday, hitting $170.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,719,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,080,713. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.83. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $130.52 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $329.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their target price on Chevron to $187.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

