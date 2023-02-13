Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Buys 5,179 Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP lifted its stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 143,598 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,179 shares during the period. RadNet accounts for about 2.4% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP owned approximately 0.26% of RadNet worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of RadNet by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 58,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of RadNet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 33,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RadNet by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of RadNet by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at RadNet

In related news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other RadNet news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $97,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 275,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,352,231.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Nayoma Gordon sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $58,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,856.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Performance

RadNet Company Profile

RDNT stock remained flat at $20.68 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 21,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,959. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.64. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.03 and a twelve month high of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

RadNet, Inc provides freestanding, fixed-site outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its centers provide physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures. The firm offers magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures.

