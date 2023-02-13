Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP Purchases Shares of 15,500 Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,052,000. Bill.com accounts for approximately 1.7% of Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,005,375,000 after buying an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bill.com by 10.7% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,560,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,008,000 after acquiring an additional 150,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Bill.com news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 9,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.99, for a total value of $1,087,122.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,908 shares in the company, valued at $9,678,662.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.86, for a total transaction of $262,133.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,382.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,862 shares of company stock valued at $4,592,387 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

BILL stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.86. The stock had a trading volume of 482,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,872. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $107.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.00. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.87 and a 1-year high of $257.81.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BILL shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Bill.com from $250.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $200.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bill.com from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.17.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.