China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 1,901,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

China Conch Venture Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Monday. China Conch Venture has a 1 year low of 2.07 and a 1 year high of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.70.

Get China Conch Venture alerts:

About China Conch Venture

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides various solutions for energy conservation and environmental protection in China, the rest of Asia, the Asia-Pacific, and South America. The company operates through Waste to Energy Project, Port Logistics Services, New Building Materials, and Investments segments.

Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.