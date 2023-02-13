China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

China Conch Venture Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CCVTF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,262,300 shares, a drop of 33.6% from the January 15th total of 1,901,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
China Conch Venture Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CCVTF remained flat at 4.72 during trading hours on Monday. China Conch Venture has a 1 year low of 2.07 and a 1 year high of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of 4.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of 4.70.
About China Conch Venture
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Conch Venture (CCVTF)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for China Conch Venture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Conch Venture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.